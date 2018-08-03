CLOSE
Ohio State Coach Urban Meyer Loses Sponsorship After Being Placed On Administrative Leave

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JUL 24 Big Ten Football Media Days

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Urban Meyer’s month of July is off to a terrible start. Yesterday (August 2nd), the championship coach was placed on paid administrative leave by the University of Ohio State. Today his three-day tenure as “head coach of breakfast” with the restaurant chain Bob Evans has come to an end.

Meyer’s downfall began when it was revealed he was under investigation after a report surfaced alleging he, in fact, knew about a 2015 domestic violence incident involving his former wide receivers coach Zach Smith. Smith’s ex-wife, Courtney Smith, stated she believes Meyer knew about the abuse as early as 2015. She also revealed told Meyer’s wife, Shelley and an Ohio State instructor three years ago. Meyer denied any knowledge of the incident while participating in Big Ten Media Days. The recent turn of events led to Bob Evans deciding to cut ties with the three-time national champion coach.

The chain widely known for serving breakfast all-day announced their partnership with Meyers on Monday, and he was set to start appearing in television ads for the company. As of today, Bob Evans has scrubbed all existence of Meyers  from their website removing the page dedicated to him as the “head coach of breakfast.”

In a statement to USA Today, Bob Evans added that it “believe[s] strongly in the family first values upon which the company was founded. We are suspending the current partnership with Urban Meyer and removing all related content pending the results of the official Ohio State University investigation.” It’s not looking too good for Meyer, and some believe his termination as the Buckeye’s head coach is as good as done.

In a statement, Meyer said that putting him on leave “would allow the team to conduct training camp with minimal distraction. I eagerly look forward to the resolution of this matter.” There is a good chance of him not being a part of the team is the resolution.

Ohio State , Urban Meyer

