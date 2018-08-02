How Kanye West Is Supporting His Father As He Battles Cancer [AUDIO]

08.02.18
Did you know that Kanye West‘s dad still has cancer? Gary With Da Tea has the scoop on how Kanye is supporting his dad as they build their relationship and as he battles the prostate cancer. In other good news, Kanye West is on the way to be a billionaire, thanks to his Yeezy brand. Check out the audio above to hear more.

Speaking of cancer, Gary recently shared his own cancer story with the world and how he is now cancer free. Fellas, make sure you get checked out. The earlier you know, the better your chances are of beating it.

