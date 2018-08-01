Why Beyonce & LeBron James Are So Inspiring [EXCLUSIVE]

Contributor to the show, Jeff Johnson noted the influence of two current entertainers, Beyonce and LeBron James.

The socio-political sphere has always orbited closely, if not often intertwined with the entertainment circuit. Legendary stars like Harry Belafonte, Nina Simone, Mahalia Jackson, and Muhammad Ali all championed the status quo to promote change and equality.

Jeff recently took his wife to a Beyonce concert where he observed the visceral inspiration and excellence of watching Mrs. Carter perform.

“To see her level of intentionality,” he boasted! Then mentioned her boss move on Vogue, where “Queen Bey” will be featured on the cover of the magazine’s coveted September issue on her own terms.

Beyonce negotiated with Anna Wintour, Vogue’s Editor-in-Chief, to be able to pick her own photographer — something that just doesn’t happen. Bey’s photographer of choice is Atlanta native Tyler Mitchell, a black photographer and apparently the magazine’s first for the cover. Jeff emphasizes the significance of Beyonce finding black talent around her to place on a platform.

Much more than an athlete, LeBron James continues to empower others with the announcement of his “I Promise” School. Jeff was specifically moved by the expertise of his team, lauding Executive Director Michelle Campbell for her hard work and ingenuity.

“When we get inspired by people understand that they are a model for what we can do in our own lane,” offers Jeff. “Spend more time trying to be excellent than trying to be seen.”

