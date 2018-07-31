LeBron James Says He Will “Never Sit Across” From The Divider-In-Chief [VIDEO]

LeBron James solidified his goat status yesterday (July 30th) when he opened his I Promise public school in his hometown of Akron, Ohio. Not one to bite his tongue when it comes to social issues. King James let the world know he has no desire to break bread with President Donald Trump period.

Salute this man.

James let the world know how he felt about the divider-in-chief when he called him a “bum” on Twitter back in September when Trump disinvited Steph Curry and his teammates to the White House. Steph and the Golden State Warriors made it very clear they had no intentions of visiting in the first place and opted to hang with local kids and trip to the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture instead.

U bum @StephenCurry30 already said he ain't going! So therefore ain't no invite. Going to White House was a great honor until you showed up! — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 23, 2017

In an exclusive sit-down with CNN’s Don Lemon, the new leader of the Los Angeles Lakers doubled down on his distaste for the current President. When Lemon brought up the President’s innate ability to somehow use sports to divide people James added:

“Whenever there’s something like he’s in trouble, he can’t wiggle his way out of something, he’ll bring up the National Anthem and kneeling or standing.”

When Lemon asked James if he felt as if the President was using black athletes specifically as a scapegoat? James replied by saying “at times and more often than not.”

Where is the lie?

He expounded on his reply to Lemon’s question adding:

“I believe he uses anything that’s popular to try to negate people from thinking act the positive things they can be doing and try to get our minds to not be as sharp as possible right then. Look at Kaepernick, who was protesting something he believed in, and he did in the calmest way possible. Very respectful. He did his due diligence. Everyone knew why he did it.”

When asked if he has any desire to occupy The White House, James shot the idea down but would consider if he was the only option left to run against Trump. But the one, the basketball superstar, is sure about when it comes to Trump is that “he will never sit across from him” but he will always leave the door open to meeting with Barack Obama.

Koonye and Steve Harvey could take a page out of the book of King James. You can watch the rest of the insightful interview the goat LeBron James below.

