When The #InMyFeelingsChallenge Was Officially Over [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Drake‘s #InMyFeelingsChallenge has gotten plenty of people attempting to be creative with it. From Ciara and Russell Wilson to Will Smith overseas doing it on top of a bridge, the challenge has taken on a life of its own. Smith might have already killed the #InMyFeelingsChallenge but now the NTSB is stepping in and telling people to stop doing it! Remain in your cars and chill out.

Follow @TheRSMS

That and more in the audio up top as Mission: Impossible wins the weekend box-office, Kanye West opening up about his thoughts of suicide and more!

RELATED: Man Gets Hit By A Car Trying The #InMyFeelingsChallenge [VIDEO]

RELATED: Will Smith Just Smashed The Shiggy #InMyFeelingsChallenge [VIDEO]

Make sure you listen to the “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” Monday-Friday 6am-10am!

The Latest:

Related

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show: