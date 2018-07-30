When The #InMyFeelingsChallenge Was Officially Over [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Audio
| 07.30.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Drake‘s #InMyFeelingsChallenge has gotten plenty of people attempting to be creative with it. From Ciara and Russell Wilson to Will Smith overseas doing it on top of a bridge, the challenge has taken on a life of its own. Smith might have already killed the #InMyFeelingsChallenge but now the NTSB is stepping in and telling people to stop doing it! Remain in your cars and chill out.

That and more in the audio up top as Mission: Impossible wins the weekend box-office, Kanye West opening up about his thoughts of suicide and more!

RELATED: Man Gets Hit By A Car Trying The #InMyFeelingsChallenge [VIDEO]

RELATED: Will Smith Just Smashed The Shiggy #InMyFeelingsChallenge [VIDEO]

Make sure you listen to the “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” Monday-Friday 6am-10am!

The Latest:

#InMyFeelingsChallenge , drake

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show:
Gary With Da Tea Birthday Afternoon Tea Birthday Party

Gary With Da Tea's Fabulous Afternoon Tea Birthday Party [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

87 photos Launch gallery

Gary With Da Tea's Fabulous Afternoon Tea Birthday Party [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

Continue reading When The #InMyFeelingsChallenge Was Officially Over [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Gary With Da Tea's Fabulous Afternoon Tea Birthday Party [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close