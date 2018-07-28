Did Amber Rose Put Her Foot In Her Mouth By Claiming Gwyneth Paltrow Is Becky With The Good Hair? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Gary With Da Tea is back and talking all about Amber Rose. She was recently on a podcast and spoke about Gwyneth Paltrow allegedly being “becky with the good hair.” Beyonce and Gwyneth use to hang out a lot, but after he divorce the couples don’t anymore, Gary thinks Amber might be speaking the truth.
Cardi B recently gave birth to her daughter, Kulture Kiara Cephus and was supposed to go on tour soon. She has decided to cancel her tour with Bruno Mars because she isn’t ready to leave her yet. Gary thinks that she should’ve never committed herself to the tour, but is happy she’s a new mom.
