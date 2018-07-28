Gary With Da Tea is back and talking all about Amber Rose. She was recently on a podcast and spoke about Gwyneth Paltrow allegedly being “becky with the good hair.” Beyonce and Gwyneth use to hang out a lot, but after he divorce the couples don’t anymore, Gary thinks Amber might be speaking the truth.

Follow @TheRSMS

Cardi B recently gave birth to her daughter, Kulture Kiara Cephus and was supposed to go on tour soon. She has decided to cancel her tour with Bruno Mars because she isn’t ready to leave her yet. Gary thinks that she should’ve never committed herself to the tour, but is happy she’s a new mom.

RELATED: Amber Rose Believes “Becky With The Good Hair” Is Gwyneth Paltrow

RELATED: Pros & Cons Of Cardi B Exiting Bruno Mars’ Tour [EXCLUSIVE]

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Cardi B Drops Out Of Bruno Mars Tour, Mommy Duty Calls

The Latest:

Amber Rose’s Annual SlutWalk [PHOTOS] 10 photos Launch gallery Amber Rose’s Annual SlutWalk [PHOTOS] 1. 3rd Annual Amber Rose SlutWalk 1 of 10 2. 3rd Annual Amber Rose SlutWalk 2 of 10 3. 3rd Annual Amber Rose SlutWalk 3 of 10 4. 3rd Annual Amber Rose SlutWalk 4 of 10 5. 3rd Annual Amber Rose SlutWalk 5 of 10 6. 3rd Annual Amber Rose SlutWalk 6 of 10 7. 3rd Annual Amber Rose SlutWalk 7 of 10 8. 3rd Annual Amber Rose SlutWalk 8 of 10 9. 3rd Annual Amber Rose SlutWalk 9 of 10 10. 3rd Annual Amber Rose SlutWalk 10 of 10 Skip ad Continue reading Did Amber Rose Put Her Foot In Her Mouth By Claiming Gwyneth Paltrow Is Becky With The Good Hair? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] Amber Rose’s Annual SlutWalk [PHOTOS]