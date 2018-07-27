CLOSE
Amber Rose Believes “Becky With The Good Hair” Is Gwyneth Paltrow

Remember when the actress got a little TOO comfortable in using the n-word in 2012?

Beyoncé put the reported struggles of her marriage with Jay-Z on full blast on the track “Sorry” from her album Lemonade, and there has been heavy speculation on who “Becky with the good hair” was for years. During a recent interview, Amber Rose believes actress Gwyneth Paltrow is the mystery woman in question although she’s clear to mention that it’s all guesswork.

Variety reports:

Speaking to former “Hills” cast members Spencer and Heidi Pratt on an episode of their podcast “Make Speidi Famous Again,” Rose made the revelation. The lyrics to the song include the lines: “They sneaking out the back door / He only want me when I’m not there / He better call Becky with the good hair.”

“I definitely think that Gwyneth Paltrow is ‘Becky with the good hair,’” Rose said. “I really feel like she’s she’s the one who was, like, f—ing Jay-Z.”

While speculative, Rose had her theory: She referenced Paltrow and Beyonce’s public friendship, noting how the two aren’t seen together very often anymore. She said the timing makes sense as well, as “Sorry” came out shortly after the Goop CEO filed for divorce from her former husband, Coldplay singer Chris Martin.

“They were like friends, and then, like, you don’t see Gwyneth Paltrow with Beyonce anymore,” Rose said. “But Beyonce’s still with Jay.”

Well, isn’t that interesting?

Paltrow is still on the cancel watch list for her wanton use of the n-word back in 2012, and with the actress showing that kind of comfort in using the term might only fuel Rose’s theory to some observers. Stay tuned.

Check out the podcast here.

Amber Rose Believes “Becky With The Good Hair” Is Gwyneth Paltrow was originally published on hiphopwired.com

