Scotty ATL Tells Which Songs From His New Album “It’s TIME!” Are Best For Certain Situations [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Scotty ATL passed by “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” to talk about his new album “It’s TIME.” He is so thankful for his fans and appreciates them for being so patient with him while creating it. Headkrack made up different situations and asked Scotty ATL which song would go with it and it was pretty cool.
If you just came into some money play “Pack,” ladies if you have a broken heart just put on “Rachet” and if you’re with your grandma in the car just play “Calling Me Up.” Scotty ATL mentioned that this album is more edgy and the beats are harder. In other news another man was caught in the death of XXXTentacion.
