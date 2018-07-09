XXXTentacion Signed 8-Figure Album Deal Before His Death

It seems like with every passing day since the sudden death of XXXTentacion, more and more details about his personal life come to light that reveals he was on his way to enjoy a bountiful life.

The latest revelation comes from a New York Times piece that describes how XXXTentacion signed a lucrative album deal just a few weeks before he was murdered in broad daylight. According to the report, the 20-year-old rapper had recently worked out a deal for his third album with his record label, Empire, and according to some people in the know, the deal was worth about $10 million.

Not bad for someone who wasn’t too far removed from a domestic abuse scandal that scared away potential business partners and fans alike. X even questioned Empire founder, Ghazi Shami’s offer when first presented with it.

“Are you sure you want to sign me, even when my streams are down?” Mr. Shami remembered XXXTentacion asking him.

“I said, ‘I believe in you; I don’t believe in playlists,’” Mr. Shami added. “‘Playlists are nice. You are a musical phenomenon.’”

After that, the deal was done, but unfortunately, X was killed before finishing off his latest LP. Luckily for fans, Shami, does say that the “Sad” rapper had completed a “significant amount of material” for his latest project. We’re not sure what that means but mourning fans would welcome any amount of new cuts on a record. EP or LP, a starving fan will gobble that plate up.

No word yet on when the album will get a release date but chances are it won’t hit the streets till at least the fall of 2018. For now, fans will just have to make due with the material XXXTentacion left behind as they have been since his death.

Photo: Instagram

