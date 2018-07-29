Derez De’Shon Reveals His Favorite Strip Clubs [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Derez De’Shon is at “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” and spoke about his favorite strip clubs. He loves the ones in Atlanta because they have some of the best, but he has also traveled to some good ones. Derez mentioned that Blaze is his favorite strip club in Atlanta.

He also spoke about V-Live in Memphis and how the woman there are good. Derez also spoke about having another child if God allows it. He talked about how his daughter loves social media so much and how he’s never on it. Headkrack asked if he uses Snapchat and Derez doesn’t like it.

He uses social media about every 3 months just to talk to fans. If people want to know about what Derez is doing he told everyone just to Google him. We can’t wait to see what else Derez has in store for us.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

