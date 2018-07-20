Should 2 Chainz’s Trap House Be Kept Open? [EXCLUSIVE]

2 Chainz built a pink trap house sometime last year and now it might be knocked down. He’s helped the community with that trap house by having HIV testing there, programs and other things. Gentrification all around is shutting down places and it’s not fair.
2 Chainz will be fighting to keep it open. Lauryn Hill fans in Canada arrived to her concert and she showed up extremely late. She only performed for 45 minutes and left the show. Her tour will continue, but we aren’t sure if she will leave other shows early.
