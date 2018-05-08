2 Chainz Proposes To Girlfriend Kesha Ward On Met Gala Red Carpet [VIDEO & PHOTOS]

0 reads Leave a comment
2 Chainz popped the question to girlfriend Kesha Ward on the red carpet of The Met Gala 2018. When Kesha turned her back to climb the beautiful staircase at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, 2 Chainz got down on the traditional one knee and changed Kesha’s life forever. Congrats 2 Chainz & Kesha! Check the photos below…
Heavenly Bodies Celebrated At The 2018 Met Gala
Heavenly Bodies Celebrated At The 2018 Met Gala
Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala - Red Carpet
US-ENTERTAINMENT-FASHION-METGALA
Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals
Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals
Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala
Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala
Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals
US-ENTERTAINMENT-FASHION-METGALA
Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals
Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala - Red Carpet
Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals
Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals
US-ENTERTAINMENT-FASHION-METGALA
Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala
Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals
