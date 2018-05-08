Videos
Home > Videos

2 Chainz Proposes To Girlfriend Kesha Ward On Met Gala Red Carpet [VIDEO & PHOTOS]

Atlanta's Hottest Hip Hop

Posted 55 mins ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals

Source: John Shearer / Getty

2 Chainz popped the question to girlfriend Kesha Ward on the red carpet of The Met Gala 2018. When Kesha turned her back to climb the beautiful staircase at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, 2 Chainz got down on the traditional one knee and changed Kesha’s life forever. Congrats 2 Chainz & Kesha! Check the photos below…

Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals

Source: Neilson Barnard / Getty

Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals

Source: Jamie McCarthy / Getty

Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala - Red Carpet

Source: Mike Coppola/MG18 / Getty

Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala - Red Carpet

Source: Mike Coppola/MG18 / Getty

The Latest:

Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala

Heavenly Bodies Celebrated At The 2018 Met Gala

25 photos Launch gallery

Heavenly Bodies Celebrated At The 2018 Met Gala

Continue reading Heavenly Bodies Celebrated At The 2018 Met Gala

Heavenly Bodies Celebrated At The 2018 Met Gala

2 Chainz , Kesha Ward , met gala

comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×