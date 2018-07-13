Headkrack & Da Brat Rhyme About 6ix9ine, Gary With Da Tea’s Thong & More! [EXCLUSIVE]

It’s that time again for Flow & Go! Headkrack started it off by talking about Cardi B just having a baby and Memphis Bleek as well. Da Brat then took it from him to talk about television shows she works on and how she loves to rhyme.
Headkrack rapped about 6ix9ine getting locked up and how he has a ponytail. He also shouted out The Rock in the movie “Skyscaper.” Headkrack joked about Gary With Da Tea being on Instagram in a thong and how his eyes hurt. He also talked about Jay-Z struggling on the jet ski.
