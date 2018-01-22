Entertainment News
Why DJ Mustard Quit Doing Lean [VIDEO]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

2016 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: Nicholas Hunt / Getty

DJ Mustard recently went on Instagram to not only pour out the drug lean, but to tell fans he is done with it all together. According to XXL, rapper Fredo Santana passed away after having seizures and some believe lean caused damage to his liver and kidney, which ultimately killed him. The drug can be found in many music videos and is constantly talked about in the lyrics of songs.

DJ Mustard in his video said, “It’s over for me people. It’s over. Fuck this shit—cool. Fuck that, it’s over. Kick that muthafuckin’ cup.” Mozzy another rapper stopped drinking lean as well because of the side effects. He said, “Any young ni**a doing that shit, bruh, you understand me, this should influence you to stop. If it don’t…ni**a drink a lot of water at the minimum. They say health is wealth—I need my bag.”

Hopefully more celebrities join in on giving up this popular drug. Fredo was only 27 before he passed away and had so much more to do in life. Do you think this will cause more to stay away from lean?

