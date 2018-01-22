DJ Mustard recently went on Instagram to not only pour out the drug lean, but to tell fans he is done with it all together. According to XXL, rapper Fredo Santana passed away after having seizures and some believe lean caused damage to his liver and kidney, which ultimately killed him. The drug can be found in many music videos and is constantly talked about in the lyrics of songs.
DJ Mustard in his video said, “It’s over for me people. It’s over. Fuck this shit—cool. Fuck that, it’s over. Kick that muthafuckin’ cup.” Mozzy another rapper stopped drinking lean as well because of the side effects. He said, “Any young ni**a doing that shit, bruh, you understand me, this should influence you to stop. If it don’t…ni**a drink a lot of water at the minimum. They say health is wealth—I need my bag.”
Hopefully more celebrities join in on giving up this popular drug. Fredo was only 27 before he passed away and had so much more to do in life. Do you think this will cause more to stay away from lean?
RELATED: How DJ Mustard Lost Over 100 Pounds [VIDEO]
RELATED: Did Beyonce’s Father Mathew Knowles Do Drugs? [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: How A California Couple Almost Got Away With Selling Drugs
The Latest:
- Report: Black Employees At CNN & TBS Work “3 Times As Long” For Promotions
- Why DJ Mustard Quit Doing Lean [VIDEO]
- Rickey Smiley Explains Why Mo’Nique’s Strategy Against Netflix Isn’t Smart [EXCLUSIVE]
- Too Short Accused Of Rape
- Is Tracee Ellis Ross Demanding Too Much Pay For “Black-Ish?” [EXCLUSIVE]
- How O’Shea Jackson Jr. Re-Ignited 50 Cent & Ja Rule’s Beef [EXCLUSIVE]
- Co-Creator Of The Harlem Shake Murdered
- Could The Eagles Get Their Cinderella Story At The Super Bowl? [EXCLUSIVE]
- Why Ciara Is Totally Qualified To Speak On Women, Dating & Marriage [EXCLUSIVE]
- Why Mo’Nique Shouldn’t Have Led Campaign Against Netflix [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]