Pepa Of Salt-N-Pepa Dragged Into Boyfriend’s Bitter Divorce Fight

According to the soon-to-be ex-wife of Sandi “Pepa” Denton’s current boyfriend, the Salt-N-Pepa rapper took the title of the group’s 1986 hit “I’ll Take Your Man” literally. According to public accounts, Aundre Dean and his wife Jordyn Taylor are undergoing a bitter divorce and Pepa’s name is getting dragged into it.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The Blast reports:

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Aundre Dean — who Pepa has been calling her man on social media — filed for divorce from his wife Jordyn Taylor on March 8.

He says they got married in 2016 and separated in January 2018. They have a 1-year-old son and Taylor just gave birth to their second child this week. Dean is asking the court to deny Taylor spousal support and is seeking joint physical and legal custody of their children.

Taylor responded to the divorce and is seeking primary physical and legal custody and wants Dean to only get visitation.

At the time of her filing, Taylor was eight months pregnant with their second child and said of Dean, “He abandoned me and our one-year-old son and cheated on me with another woman. He has not paid any support and I am the victim of domestic violence, and there is currently a TRO in place.”

Taylor’s lawyer wrote in a filing that Dean and Pepa’s public airing of their relationship online and throughout social media has caused her and her family embarrassment and is seeking that her attorney fees also be paid by Dean.

Taylor has clapped at Pepa online in times past in a biting Instagram post, which can be viewed below.

The Latest:

We Tried To Make It Work: Divorced Celebs 19 photos Launch gallery We Tried To Make It Work: Divorced Celebs 1. Mike Epps Source:PR Photos 1 of 19 2. Dwayne Wade Source:PR 2 of 19 3. Kimora Lee Simmons and Djimon Honsou 3 of 19 4. Usher and Tameka Raymond were once married…but as we know, it didn’t work out. 4 of 19 5. Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey 5 of 19 6. Mashonda Tifrere was once married to Swizz Beatz. 6 of 19 7. Wiz Khalifa and Amber Rose 7 of 19 8. Kimora and Russell Simmons 8 of 19 9. Janet Jackson has been divorced…twice. Source:AP) 9 of 19 10. Tamar Braxton & Vincent filed for divorce 10 of 19 11. ‘All My Children’ star and current guest star on ‘Power’ Debbi Morgan has been married…and divorced four times. 11 of 19 12. Eric Benet was married to and divorced from Halle Berry. Now they are both married to other people. 12 of 19 13. Lisa Bonet and Lenny Kravitz were once husband and wife. 13 of 19 14. And we thought it would last – Evelyn Lozada and Ocho Cinco. 14 of 19 15. Yup, Shaunie really was a basketball wife, she was married to Shaquille O’Neal. 15 of 19 16. Allen and Tawanna Iverson are legally divorced, but have apparently reconciled, although they haven’t remarried. 16 of 19 17. Not quite divorced yet, but the papers have been filed and it’s been finalized…but will Khloe and Lamar go through with it? 17 of 19 18. Gina Torres & Laurence Fishburne were officially divorced in October of 2017 18 of 19 19. Jill Scott 19 of 19 Skip ad Continue reading Pepa Of Salt-N-Pepa Dragged Into Boyfriend’s Bitter Divorce Fight We Tried To Make It Work: Divorced Celebs Celebs get married, and then sadly, divorced. Here’s a gallery of some folks you might not even remember were married!

—

Photo: Getty

Pepa Of Salt-N-Pepa Dragged Into Boyfriend’s Bitter Divorce Fight was originally published on hiphopwired.com