T.I. came by “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” to speak on acting and activism. He is known for addressing social justice issues and has some thoughts on how corporations depend on Black lives. T.I. is using his platform to speak about certain issues and he hopes that everyone is listening and understanding how they can be apart of this movement.
He mentioned that the call to action should be Black people spending less money at corporations that don’t consider our Black lives, rights, and more. Black people spend over $1.2 trillion dollars and White CEO’s and more depend on those dollars to get bonuses. If we don’t spend that money, they won’t get those bonuses and it will effect their lives.
RELATED: Black Tony Feels Some Type Of Way About T.I. & Tiny Getting Back Together [EXCLUSIVE]
T.I. also believe Black people should be fighting for higher level positions. He wants people to know that we have the power we just need to use it. What are your thoughts on what T.I. said?
RELATED: How Black Tony Is Trying To Put Papa John’s Pizza Out Of Business [EXCLUSIVE]
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: How Black Tony Got Stuck Inside Of A Repoed Car [EXCLUSIVE]
The Latest:
- T.I. Breaks Down How To Get Black Lives To Matter To Corporations [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
- The Truth About The Beef Between The Rock & Tyrese [EXCLUSIVE]
- Why Cardi B Is Already The Big Winner Of The 2018 MTV VMAs [EXCLUSIVE]
- Steph Curry Gets Ankles Broken By Golf Caddie [VIDEO]
- Coupon Carl Got Himself And Another CVS Employee Fired
- El DeBarge Arrested In Wrench Wielding Incident
- 4 Years After NYPD Choked Her Son To Death, Eric Garner’s Mom Gets Closer To Justice
- LHHATL Reunion Recap: Spice Keeps It Real About Tommie Lee’s Bad Behavior
- Alleged Racist Dad Is NOT Biological Father Of McClure Twins [VIDEO]
- Reactions To Garcelle Beauvais’ Super Steamy “Power” Scene