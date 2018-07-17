T.I. Breaks Down How To Get Black Lives To Matter To Corporations [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

T.I. came by “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” to speak on acting and activism. He is known for addressing social justice issues and has some thoughts on how corporations depend on Black lives. T.I. is using his platform to speak about certain issues and he hopes that everyone is listening and understanding how they can be apart of this movement.

He mentioned that the call to action should be Black people spending less money at corporations that don’t consider our Black lives, rights, and more. Black people spend over $1.2 trillion dollars and White CEO’s and more depend on those dollars to get bonuses. If we don’t spend that money, they won’t get those bonuses and it will effect their lives.

T.I. also believe Black people should be fighting for higher level positions. He wants people to know that we have the power we just need to use it. What are your thoughts on what T.I. said?

