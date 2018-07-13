Is Kenya Moore Trying To Distract Fans From Reports Of Her Leaving RHOA? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Gary With Da Tea is spilling some tea about Kenya Moore today! She will allegedly not be coming back to “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” because they weren’t trying to pay her enough. Gary believes that Kenya is trying to distract fans with that news by showing off her beautiful baby bump.
Rickey Smiley mentioned that sometimes if people short change you then you no longer want to be apart of it. Kanye West is also making headlines by revealing who inspires him. He said Dennis Rodman inspires him because he’s breaking barriers and he thanks him for all he did.
RELATED: Why Do People Have Such A Hard Time Believing Kenya Moore?
RELATED: Kenya Moore Shows Off Undeniable Baby Bump & Ultrasound [PHOTO & VIDEO]
Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Is Kenya Moore Losing Her Husband And Spot On RHOA? [EXCLUSIVE]
The Latest:
- Cardi B Been Explained Where Her Baby’s Name Came From
- Jess Hilarious Tells How She Felt About People Calling Out Her Crackhead Ponytail [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
- Why Beyonce Is Responsible For The Latest Pregnancy Rumors About Her [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Tamar Braxton Spotted With Estranged Husband Vince Herbert [PHOTO]
- Jermaine Dupri Tells How Oprah Led Him To Meeting Da Brat [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Janet Jackson Reunites With Good Times Co-Star Bern Nadette Stanis, AKA, Thelma [PHOTO]
- Man With No Arms Stabs Tourist With Scissors [VIDEO]
- Man Finds His Wife & Her Alleged Lover Dead In Garage From Carbon Monoxide Poisoning
- Headkrack On Childish Gambino’s New Music: “He’s Making Music For Dudes Who Wear Half Shirts” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Papa John’s Founder John Schnatter Gets The Ax