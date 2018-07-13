Is Kenya Moore Trying To Distract Fans From Reports Of Her Leaving RHOA? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Gary With Da Tea is spilling some tea about Kenya Moore today! She will allegedly not be coming back to “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” because they weren’t trying to pay her enough. Gary believes that Kenya is trying to distract fans with that news by showing off her beautiful baby bump.

Rickey Smiley mentioned that sometimes if people short change you then you no longer want to be apart of it. Kanye West is also making headlines by revealing who inspires him. He said Dennis Rodman inspires him because he’s breaking barriers and he thanks him for all he did.

