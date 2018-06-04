Kenya Moore Shows Off Undeniable Baby Bump & Ultrasound [PHOTO & VIDEO]

People may have had a lot to say about the first bump photo Kenya Moore shared on social media, so much so that she felt it necessary to remove the whole thing, but a new image the 47-year-old shared of herself and her growing belly makes it very clear for doubters. She’s definitely expecting a baby and carrying her own child.

She posted an image of herself in a striped dress, hand on her hip, stomach sitting out, with the caption, “Won’t He do it?” The picture was taken at the Atlanta Ultimate Women’s Expo, where she was speaking at, at the Georgia World Congress Center on Saturday:

The new pictures of the star follow her decision to criticize certain publications that were reporting that her bump and marriage were fake. She took to Instagram recently to call them out for “constantly regurgitating the slanderous fake news.”

“Fake Husband

Fake Pregnancy

Fake Boyfriends

Fake Storyline

FIred

Fake Divorce

At least be effing original with your hateful lies,” she wrote. “I’m used to you all making up stories to get clicks off my name but

LEAVE MY FAMILY ALONE.”

The picture also comes after rumors that Moore has had her role on Real Housewives of Atlanta minimized, despite her new marriage and the huge baby news she revealed during the reunion. But Moore says ” it never ceases to amaze me” what people assume to be a fact based on what they read. Whatever stories are swirling when it comes to casting (including Eva Marcille being handed an official peach, Sheree Whitfield and Kim Zolciak-Biermann leaving, and rumors that Phaedra Parks will return in some capacity), Moore can’t be bothered because she’s focused on all that she has to celebrate. That also includes her first wedding anniversary with Marc Daly on June 10.

Kenya Moore has also shared an early ultrasound with followers saying, “I felt compelled to share this video of one of our early ultrasounds when I saw my baby’s heart beating for the first time. I cried like a baby myself”:

The Latest: