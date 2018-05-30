Is Kenya Moore Losing Her Husband And Spot On RHOA? [EXCLUSIVE]

Kenya Moore announced at “The Real Housewives Of Atlanta” that she was going to have a baby with her husband, Mark Daly. Gary With Da Tea mentioned that not only is the couple possibly splitting, but she was also kicked off the show. He hopes that’s not the case because she needs money to raise the child.

Gary also spoke about Mariah Carey selling her engagement ring. She made $2.1 million off the ring and Gary thinks she sold it because she needed the money. This caused Da Brat to start telling him he was messy and it was pretty funny.

