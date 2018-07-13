Jess Hilarious Tells How She Felt About People Calling Out Her Crackhead Ponytail [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Jess Hilarious stopped by “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” to talk about all her success including her tour, “Rel” show and so much more. She was the talk of the town last week on social media as she showed off her crackhead ponytail. Jess mentioned that it was a great moment for her and the memes that came out from it were the best.
She also talked about her dad being not only one of her favorite people, but how she gets her humor from him. They always laugh together at family reunions and the table. Jess even mentioned that he’s her twin and spoke about her son that is only 6, but has the best clap backs.
Her success happened so fast and was prepared to take everything on. Jess said it’s hard for her to do just 5 or 10 minutes in a show and that she much rather be on stage for an hour and 45 minutes. She is so thankful for all of the support and can’t wait to show fans more of her raw talent.
