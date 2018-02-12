Jess Hilarious, Issa Rae Among Winners At First Annual BET Social Awards [EXCLUSIVE]

BET held its first ever BET Social Awards, highlighting the folks making impactful moves in the culture using social media. The Mike-Epps-produced event was hosted by Michael Blackson, and loads of deserving folks won awards just for being themselves and contributing to the culture. Check out this audio player above to hear about that story and more in this exclusive clip from the Front Page on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

