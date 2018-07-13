Over the weekend, just about everyone was down in New Orleans taking part in Essence Fest, including Janet Jackson. The star closed out the festival performances with her hefty catalog of hits and even a tribute to late father, Joe Jackson.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
But the 52-year-old star received quite the treat after her show when she was reunited with her Good Times co-star, Bern Nadette Stanis. The 64-year-old beauty, who played Thelma, the lone daughter in the Evans clan, starred with Jackson, who played neighbor Penny in Seasons 5 and 6. Stanis traveled to New Orleans with her daughter Brittany (she has two daughters by the way), and they snapped a lovely photo with the “All for You” singer:
Bern Nadette still looks amazing! As does Janet, of course.
This walk down memory lane comes just a few months after Janet actually reunited with her on-screen mother, Ja’net DuBois, aka, Willona. (She also played her mom in the “Control” video.)
The women hung out at an after-party for the star’s State of the World tour.
Who knows? Maybe before Janet’s tour is over she will be reunited with the rest of the cast of Good Times, and if we’re lucky, they’ll be motivated to do a reunion movie. A fan can only dream…
Until then, we’re glad to see these two together again, and to see that time has been so good to them. Black still don’t crack!
The Latest:
- Janet Jackson Reunites With Good Times Co-Star Bern Nadette Stanis, AKA, Thelma [PHOTO]
- Man With No Arms Stabs Tourist With Scissors [VIDEO]
- Man Finds His Wife & Her Alleged Lover Dead In Garage From Carbon Monoxide Poisoning
- Headkrack On Childish Gambino’s New Music: “He’s Making Music For Dudes Who Wear Half Shirts” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Papa John’s Founder John Schnatter Gets The Ax