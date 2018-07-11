Teyana Taylor Tells How Her Dancing Led To A Spanking Back In The Day [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Teyana Taylor has always had a love for dancing. She uses it to express herself, but one day it got her into a lot of trouble. Her mother, who she loves working with spoke about the time Teyana and her friend were dancing in the park to Jamaican music.

A neighbor told Teyana’s mom and she waited until she came home to give her a spanking. Teyana didn’t appreciate the fact that someone told on her because she didn’t feel she was doing anything wrong. Her mom explained that there were older men in the park and she didn’t want them think she was fast.

Growing up Teyana also enjoyed riding her skateboard and BMX bike. When she dances now fans can’t help but watch every movement. If Teyana got another beating from dancing she might of not done it anymore.

