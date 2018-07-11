Teyana Taylor has always had a love for dancing. She uses it to express herself, but one day it got her into a lot of trouble. Her mother, who she loves working with spoke about the time Teyana and her friend were dancing in the park to Jamaican music.
A neighbor told Teyana’s mom and she waited until she came home to give her a spanking. Teyana didn’t appreciate the fact that someone told on her because she didn’t feel she was doing anything wrong. Her mom explained that there were older men in the park and she didn’t want them think she was fast.
RELATED: Teyana Taylor Gives Her Thoughts About Having More Kids [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
Growing up Teyana also enjoyed riding her skateboard and BMX bike. When she dances now fans can’t help but watch every movement. If Teyana got another beating from dancing she might of not done it anymore.
RELATED: Why Teyana Taylor Was Surprised When Her Album Dropped [EXCLUSIVE]
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: How We Know Iman Shumpert Is Madly In Love With Teyana Taylor [EXCLUSIVE]
The Latest:
- Meet The Doctors Behind the First Black-Owned Water Company To Have Its Products Sold At Walmart
- Teyana Taylor Tells How Her Dancing Led To A Spanking Back In The Day [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
- Writer Received Death Threats After Nicki Minaj Responded To Her Tweet
- 6 Power Foods You Really Need To Add To Your Diet
- Jonathan McReynolds’ “Lovin’ Me” Inspires Awesome Quote “When Others Are Throwing Shade, God’s Love Will Give You Shine” [EXCLUSIVE]
- Rickey Smiley Joins The “In My Feelings Challenge” [VIDEO]
- Black Tony Does The Math For Starting A T-Shirt Line [EXCLUSIVE]
- Are People Picking On “Love & Hip Hop” Star Tommie Lee? [EXCLUSIVE]
- Why Nas Was Put On Blast By A DJ [EXCLUSIVE]
- Jeff Johnson: “We Need To Start Having Public A** Whippings Of Racists” [EXCLUSIVE]