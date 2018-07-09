Why People Were Talking About Big Sean [EXCLUSIVE]

07.09.18
Big Sean was saying a lot on Twitter the other night and fans were shocked by some of his statements. Headkrack mentioned that Big Sean’s Twitter page got hacked and that it wasn’t him. The comments were interesting and since then have been deleted.

Future recently released his mix tape and some think it was a bit shady. His album dropped on the same day as his ex- Ciara and her husband, Russell Wilson’s wedding anniversary. Future had no idea and mentioned that he didn’t want to drop it to Drake’s album.

Big Sean Annual Turkey Drive At River Rouge High School

Big Sean Annual Turkey Drive At River Rouge High School

Big Sean Annual Turkey Drive At River Rouge High School

