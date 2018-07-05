A Healthy Meal Can Help With Prostate Cancer Prevention [VIDEO]

Urban One has launched the Represent Men’s Health initiative with the aim of raising awareness of how Black men are focusing on their minds and bodies to remain their healthiest. This week, the focus is squarely on prostate cancer, a deadly condition that, with diet changes along with routine screening, can be detected and contained and this cooking tip from Atlanta’s Chef Jernard Wells can aid in that journey.

Black men are 1.6 times more likely to receive a prostate cancer diagnosis and are twice as likely to die from it as noted by the Prostate Cancer Foundation. With regular exercise, scheduled doctors visits, changing our eating habits, and a proper screening, we can all “Represent Men’s Health” by lowering those numbers.

Take a look at how you can plan a healthy meal that helps to prevent prostate cancer with Chef Jernard Wells.

#REPRESENTMENSHEALTH will run weekly original content through July 24.

