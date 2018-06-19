Eva Marcille Tells The Message She Shared With NeNe Leakes After Gregg Leakes’ Cancer Diagnosis [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The other week NeNe Leakes announced that her husband, Gregg Leakes was diagnosed with cancer. Eva Marcille spoke about how she reached out and even saw the couple. She encouraged them by saying, “The God I serve is a miracle worker.”
Eva also expressed that Greg and NeNe are fighters and that they will get through this.
Lil Scrappy got into a serious car accident a couple weeks ago and his friend ended up in the ICU for 3 days. He is now suing Lil Scrappy because he wants to be compensated for the damage that was done. The team spoke about how he needs to get money from the insurance company and not Scrappy.
