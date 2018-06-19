Eva Marcille Tells The Message She Shared With NeNe Leakes After Gregg Leakes’ Cancer Diagnosis [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The other week NeNe Leakes announced that her husband, Gregg Leakes was diagnosed with cancer. Eva Marcille spoke about how she reached out and even saw the couple. She encouraged them by saying, “The God I serve is a miracle worker.”

Follow @TheRSMS

Eva also expressed that Greg and NeNe are fighters and that they will get through this.

RELATED: Black Tony Confuses Eva Marcille For Eve & Evelyn Lozada [EXCLUSIVE]

Lil Scrappy got into a serious car accident a couple weeks ago and his friend ended up in the ICU for 3 days. He is now suing Lil Scrappy because he wants to be compensated for the damage that was done. The team spoke about how he needs to get money from the insurance company and not Scrappy.

RELATED: NeNe Leakes Husband Gregg Diagnosed With Cancer

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” Monday-Friday 6am ET.

RELATED: Rickey Smiley Gives Eva Marcille 3 Pieces Of Parenting Advice [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

NeNe Leakes Is Looking Seriously Snatched 16 photos Launch gallery NeNe Leakes Is Looking Seriously Snatched 1. NeNe SLAYED the Golden Globe Awards in 2016 in a stunning Walter Collection gown. 1 of 16 2. NeNe shows just a hint of skin in sexy black in 2016. Source:Getty 2 of 16 3. NeNe always serves in a good black gown. Source:Getty 3 of 16 4. NeNe shows off a daring split at NYFW in 2015. Source:Getty 4 of 16 5. We love how NeNe embraces her curves, here in a plunging neckline. 5 of 16 6. NeNe Leakes visits ‘Extra’ at their New York studios at H&M in Times Square in April of 2015. 6 of 16 7. NeNe breaks fashion rules in horizontal stripes. 7 of 16 8. NeNe looking fabulous in olive tones. Source:Getty 8 of 16 9. NeNe embraces her curves in a sexy, off-the-shoulder LBD. Source:Getty 9 of 16 10. NeNe shows off her curves in red on the runway in 2014 Source:Getty 10 of 16 11. NeNe Leakes Source:Getty 11 of 16 12. NeNe shows off her fab legs in 2014 post Met-gala Source:Getty 12 of 16 13. NeNe looking fab in Dior Source:Getty 13 of 16 14. NeNe rocks a fab blue blazer and heels. Source:Getty 14 of 16 15. NeNe loves a good leather pant. Source:Getty 15 of 16 16. NeNe Leakes Source:Getty 16 of 16 Skip ad Continue reading Eva Marcille Tells The Message She Shared With NeNe Leakes After Gregg Leakes’ Cancer Diagnosis [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] NeNe Leakes Is Looking Seriously Snatched