Tamar Braxton Fires Her Entire Band

Attention all musicians! Tamar Braxton is building a band!
The singer allegedly fired her entire band after they failed to show up for a show in Philadelphia. She posted about the incident on her Instagram story:
RELATED: Did Tamar Braxton Get A New Booty? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
She then posted a video singing her heart out, with no band in sight. The original caption read “Well my band is fired (tag the bestest).. CAUSE….my tour got picked up today officially ? #bboh.”
RELATED: Tamar Braxton & K. Michelle Reignite Their Feud
RELATED: What’s Going Wrong With Tamar Braxton Personally And Professionally? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
Musicians send Tamar your resume! This could be your big break!
RELATED: Tamar Braxton Booted From Toni Braxton’s Tour
The Latest:
- Omar Epps Freestyles On “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- White Man Who Called Cops On Black Family Using Pool Gets Fired From Job [VIDEO]
- Hilarious #NationalFriedChickenDay Comments
- Black Tony Tries To Sell A Drop Top Bentley For $5000 [EXCLUSIVE]
- What A Waitress Did To Get Arrested On Her First Day At The Job [EXCLUSIVE]
The Braxtons
The Braxtons
1. Tamar Braxton1 of 50
2. Tamar Braxton2 of 50
3. Tamar Braxton3 of 50
4. Tamar and father Michael Braxton4 of 50
5. Tamar Braxton5 of 50
6. Toni Braxton and her son6 of 50
7. Tamar Braxton7 of 50
8. Tamar and Evelyn Braxton8 of 50
9. Towanda & Tamar Braxton9 of 50
10. The Braxtons10 of 50
11. Tamar & Trina Braxton11 of 50
12. Tamar and mom Evelyn12 of 50
13. Tamar & Trina Braxton13 of 50
14. Trina & Towanda Braxton14 of 50
15. Trina Braxton15 of 50
16. Trina Braxton16 of 50
17. Trina Braxton17 of 50
18. Toni Braxton18 of 50
19. Toni Braxton19 of 50
20. Toni & Tamar Braxton20 of 50
21. Toni Braxton21 of 50
22. Toni Braxton22 of 50
23. Traci Braxton23 of 50
24. Traci Braxton24 of 50
25. Traci Braxton25 of 50
26. Tamar, Traci, Toni, Trina and Towanda26 of 50
27. Trina, Traci, and Evelyn Braxton27 of 50
28. Traci Braxton28 of 50
29. Traci Braxton29 of 50
30. Traci, Evelyn, and Trina Braxton30 of 50
31. Towanda, Traci, and Trina Braxton31 of 50
32. Traci Braxton32 of 50
33. Trina & Towanda Braxton33 of 50
34. Traci & Towanda Braxton34 of 50
35. Towanda, Tamar, and Traci Braxton35 of 50
36. Towanda & Tamar Braxton36 of 50
37. Towanda & Toni Braxton37 of 50
38. Towanda Braxton38 of 50
39. Trina Braxton39 of 50
40. Trina Braxton40 of 50
41. Towanda, Trina, and Tamar Braxton41 of 50
42. Trina Braxton42 of 50
43. Toni & Diezel Braxton43 of 50
44. Towanda & Toni Braxton44 of 50
45. Evelyn, Tamar, Towanda, Traci & Trina Braxton45 of 50
46. Traci & Towanda Braxton46 of 50
47. Traci Braxton47 of 50
48. Towanda Braxton with her nephews48 of 50
49. Towanda Braxton49 of 50
50. The Braxton Sisters50 of 50
Tamar Braxton Fires Her Entire Band was originally published on blackamericaweb.com