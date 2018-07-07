CLOSE
Tamar Braxton Fires Her Entire Band

Attention all musicians! Tamar Braxton is building a band!

The singer allegedly fired her entire band after they failed to show up for a show in Philadelphia. She posted about the incident on her Instagram story:

She then posted a video singing her heart out, with no band in sight. The original caption read “Well my band is fired (tag the bestest).. CAUSE….my tour got picked up today officially ? #bboh.”

Musicians send Tamar your resume! This could be your big break!

Tamar Braxton

