Did Tamar Braxton Get A New Booty? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Gary With Da Tea and speaking about Tamar Braxton’s alleged new booty. She was recently spotted in LA with her son and people are saying the booty isn’t hers. Gary doesn’t believe this is true, but if it is that’s fine.

Follow @TheRSMS

Kim Kardashian is mad at Issa Rae for her speech at the CFDA Awards. Issa spoke about Kanye West in his speech and it embarrassed Kim. One man is selling Whitney Houston’s Bible for $95,000. It has notes about her family in it and she left other things behind as well in the home.

RELATED: Tamar Braxton & K. Michelle Reignite Their Feud

RELATED: What’s Going Wrong With Tamar Braxton Personally And Professionally? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Tamar Braxton Booted From Toni Braxton’s Tour

RELATED: Tamar Braxton Bares (Almost) All [PHOTO]

The Latest: