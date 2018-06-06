Did Tamar Braxton Get A New Booty? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Gary With Da Tea and speaking about Tamar Braxton’s alleged new booty. She was recently spotted in LA with her son and people are saying the booty isn’t hers. Gary doesn’t believe this is true, but if it is that’s fine.
Kim Kardashian is mad at Issa Rae for her speech at the CFDA Awards. Issa spoke about Kanye West in his speech and it embarrassed Kim. One man is selling Whitney Houston’s Bible for $95,000. It has notes about her family in it and she left other things behind as well in the home.
