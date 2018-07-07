Slim Jxmmi Tells How His Life Has Changed Since Becoming A Father [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Slim Jxmmi is apart of the hip-hop group Rae Sremmurd and has had a very successful career. He recently became a father and it’s been one of the most amazing things for him. It keeps his life busy, makes him have another purpose and has more responsibility.

Rae Sremmurd will be heading on tour with Wiz Khalifa and Childish Gambino. They are looking forward to taking their shirts off and performing for fans. In order to get in shape for the tour they each do 32 pushups. The two will continue to write music, perform and live their best lives.

Headkrack believes seeing two brothers work together and be successful is something amazing to see. Slim Jxmmi also spoke about how he created these $125k Google glasses out of watches that he’s hoping he can sell one day.

