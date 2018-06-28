What You Should Know About Justice Anthony Kennedy’s Resignation From The Supreme Court [EXCLUSIVE]

Jeff Johnson is back and hitting us with 3 Things You Should Know! He talked about how he’s nervous about where we are politically. Jeff believes that Donald Trump is trying to remake America and certain things are shifting in that direction.

There was a time where many of thought we would never go backwards instead of forward in this country. People that are connected to Trump are trying to get into certain positions to see that it ultimately happens. This will not only hurt us now, but our kids and grandkids over time.

Justice Anthony Kennedy is set to resign, which means that he could possibly pick someone that is conservative. This could change laws that already exist, abortion as well as LGBTQ rights. Jeff also spoke about Terry Crews and 50 Cent making fun of him on social media.

Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

