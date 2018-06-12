Democrats Run To Obama For Advice As Trump’s Chances In 2020 Improve

Several Democratic presidential hopefuls have been lining up to meet with President Barack Obama, as it appears more likely that the unthinkable—President Trump’s successful re-election bid—could happen.

Among the potential candidates who secretly met with Obama at his Washington office to seek private counseling are Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Joe Biden and Deval Patrick, Politico reported on Monday.

The former president has been “eager to be a sounding board,” the news outlet said.

“The president was generous with his time and advice, and he was excited to talk about the future,” someone with inside knowledge told Politico.

Barack Obama has in recent months met with at least nine prospective 2020 Democratic presidential candidates, including Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Joe Biden and Deval Patrick https://t.co/MapuG9SDdJ via @IsaacDovere — Annie Karni (@anniekarni) June 11, 2018

There’s good reason for Democrats to worry about Trump winning a second term in office. Despite the strong opposition against his presidency, the president is doing surprisingly well in the polls. He has identical numbers to Obama and President Bill Clinton at the same stage in their first terms before midterm elections, according to a Gallup poll reported on April 23.

Thirty-seven percent of registered voters said Trump deserves re-election. Obama and Clinton polled at 37 percent and 38, respectively.

At the same time, Trump has been on a charm offensive to “woo” Black voters, USA Today noted. His strategic effort includes pardoning boxer Jack Johnson, commuting Alice Johnson’s sentence and staging the infamous photo-op with heads of historically Black colleges and universities.

“Anyone who thinks that Trump didn’t gain some Black votes by those actions last week doesn’t understand the power of connecting with the disconnected,” the newspaper commented.

Meanwhile, top Democrats—Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and Democratic National Committee Chair Tom Perez—are urging Obama to help them raise money for a successful 2018 midterm run.

The nation’s first Black president has clearly become the go-to guy for worried Democrats.

