Is Erykah Badu Upset Because Janelle Monae Didn’t Hit On Her? [EXCLUSIVE]

Erykah Badu is allegedly feeling some type of way after finding out that Janelle Monae is pansexual. On social media Erykah was offended that Janelle didn’t try to hit on her and mentioned maybe she’s not her type. Rickey Smiley believes that she was just joking and Janelle later spoke about how Erykah was her first crush.
Fans are just finding out that Cardi B and Offset have been married since last year. Cardi B said they’re very much in love and she shares all moments with fans, but wanted to keep this to herself. So for everyone that thought Cardi B was having an illegitimate child she isn’t.
