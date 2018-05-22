Janelle Monae Explains Pansexuality [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Janelle Monae released “Dirty Computer” and came out as pansexual to fans. She is proud of the woman she is and doesn’t believe in falling in love just because a person looks good. Janelle is about falling in love with someone that has a beautiful soul and character regardless of gender.
She also spoke about different collaborations on the album with Stevie Wonder, Zoe Kravitz and Thundercat. Janelle’s music has evolved overtime and hopes it reaches her fans. She is thankful for her team that has helped her thus far and is excited about the upcoming tour.
RELATED: Janelle Monae Tells Why The Pressure Is Greater For Her While Making Music Instead Of Movies [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Janelle Monae “I Don’t Feel That Being A Woman Means You Have To Have A Vagina” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Janelle Monàe Explains The Concept Of “Dirty Computer” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
