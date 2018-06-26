Over the past several weeks a lot of Kanye West’s, G.O.O.D. Music artists have dropped albums. Some fans don’t want to purchase their music because they are associated with Kanye. He did some interviews recently and spoke about how he never said slavery was a choice and that people didn’t hear what he really said.
Headkrack mentioned that sometimes we have to separate the artist from what they do in life. Jay-Z is also starting Marcy Venture Funds, which will allow a lot of Black entrepreneurs start a business.
RELATED: What Kanye West Did To Get All Rappers Banned From A Ranch In Wyoming [EXCLUSIVE]
XXXTentacion has made history since his death. He is the first artist since Biggie’s “Mo Money Mo Problems,” to hit #1 for his song “Sad” on the Billboard charts. We will continue to keep his family and friends in our prayers.
RELATED: Issa Rae Takes Shots At Kanye West In Front Of Kim Kardashian [VIDEO]
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Are Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Helping Donald Trump Get More Black Supporters? [EXCLUSIVE]
The Latest:
- How Kanye West’s Controversial Comments Are Adversely Affecting His G.O.O.D. Music Artists [EXCLUSIVE]
- Is Tristan Thompson Ready To Leave Khloe Kardashian? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Philadelphia Police Terrify An 11-Year-Old So Much That He Vomited
- New Claims Suggests Childish Gambino Stole “This Is America”
- Paternity Test For The Man Who Sold Real Estate But Didn’t Have A Car [EXCLUSIVE]
- T.I. Explains Why He Will Boycott The 2019 Super Bowl In Atlanta [VIDEO]
- How Permit Patty Could Have Helped The 8-Year-Old Girl She Called The Police On [EXCLUSIVE]
- Permit Patty Might Be Going To Jail
- Was Nelly’s Dad Wrong For Taking A Selfie With Ashanti? [EXCLUSIVE]
- How Chadwick Boseman Feels About The “Wakanda Forever” Salute [VIDEO]