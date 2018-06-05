Are Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Helping Donald Trump Get More Black Supporters? [EXCLUSIVE]

Kim Kardashian visited Donald Trump at the White House to talk about prison reform. Kanye West has a relationship with Trump and according to a recent poll more Black voters are in support of him now. After all the comments he has made they are still willing to back him up.

Lil Scrappy was hospitalized after hitting a pole on his way home from The King of Diamonds. Harvey Weinstein pleaded not guilty to sexual misconduct and could face prison time if convicted. The next NBA finals came is tomorrow in Cleveland and the Cavaliers trail behind 2 games.

