Are Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Helping Donald Trump Get More Black Supporters? [EXCLUSIVE]

06.05.18
Kim Kardashian visited Donald Trump at the White House to talk about prison reform. Kanye West has a relationship with Trump and according to a recent poll more Black voters are in support of him now. After all the comments he has made they are still willing to back him up.

Lil Scrappy was hospitalized after hitting a pole on his way home from The King of Diamonds. Harvey Weinstein pleaded not guilty to sexual misconduct and could face prison time if convicted. The next NBA finals came is tomorrow in Cleveland and the Cavaliers trail behind 2 games.

As we reported yesterday, Kim Kardashian has been advocating to free 62-year-old Alice Marie Johnson, who has been in prison for over 20 years on a drug charge. However, her fight got her an invitation to the White House to discuss prison reform. In one of the most bizarre photo ops ever, the reality stars shared this image, which has now become a meme. To laugh to keep from crying, click through the foolishness.

