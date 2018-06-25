The BET Awards were last night and people really enjoyed it. Gary With Da Tea spoke about one of his favorite performances, which was Nicki Minaj. He loved her wardrobe changed, the song selection, but didn’t like the fake horse. Gary believes there were budget cuts and she wasn’t able to get a real horse.
Headkrack spoke about how that could be dangerous, but Gary wasn’t listening. He talked about Anita Baker possibly throwing shade to the other ladies singing her songs besides Ledisi. The other women that performed were Marsha Ambrosius and Yolanda Adams. He also wasn’t here for her wig that kept shifting.
RELATED: Why Nicki Minaj’s BET Awards Performance Was Struggly
RELATED: Nicki Minaj Says Being Single Helped Her Get Back To Music
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Nicki Minaj & Future Co-Headlining NICKIHNDRXX Tour
The Latest:
- Is Nicki Minaj’s Career Fading? [EXCLUSIVE]
- How The Migos Have Reached Another Level [EXCLUSIVE]
- Skittles Sweet Heat Spicy Flavors Review [VIDEO]
- Anita Baker Tribute Performance At The 2018 BET Awards [VIDEO]
- Meek Mill Debuts “Stay Woke” Feat. Miguel At The BET Awards [VIDEO]
- La La Anthony & Naturi Naughton Want The “Power” Spoilers To Stop This Season [VIDEO]
- Is Black Tony About To Become The 4th Member of Migos? [EXCLUSIVE]
- Headkrack Tells How He’s Getting Back On His Fitness Grind [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Why Nicki Minaj’s BET Awards Performance Was Struggly
- Cardi B And Offset Have Reportedly Gotten Married