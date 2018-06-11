CLOSE
Nicki Minaj & Future Co-Headlining NICKIHNDRXX Tour

The Barbies and Future Hive are going to connect, politic, ditto.

Future and Nicki Minaj NickiHndrxx tour

Source: Live Nation / Live Nation

Nicki Minaj and Future are going on tour. Today (June 11), the A-list rapper announced they’re co-headling the NICKIHNDRXX Tour this fall with national and international dates. 

The domestic leg, produced by Live Nation of the NickiHndrxx tour will kick off Friday, Sept. 21 in Baltimore at the Royal Farms Arena and then hit cities like Chicago, Boston, Los Angeles and Seattle before closing out on Saturday, Nov. 24 in Las Vegas at the MGM Grand.

The international portion will kick off next year, starting February 21 in Munich at the Olympiahalle and stop in cities like Stockholm, Paris and Berlin before concluding March 28 in Geneva, Switzerland at the Arena Geneva.

Tickets for the North American dates go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 15 at 10 am at LiveNation.com. But if you have Citi® credit card you will be able to purchase U.S. presale tickets beginning Tuesday, June 12 at 10 am local time until Thursday, June 14th at 10 pm via Citi’s Private Pass® program [www.citiprivatepass.com].

Future just curated and executive produced the Superfly Official Soundtrack Album, which is out now. Nicki Minaj’s latest album, Queen, is due out August 10.

Check out the NickiHndrxx tour schedule below.

NICKIHNDRXX NORTH AMERICA TOUR DATES:

DATE

CITY

VENUE

Fri, Sept. 21

Baltimore, MD

Royal Farms Arena

Sun, Sept. 23

Washington, DC

Capital One Arena

Wed, Sept. 26

Detroit, MI

Little Caesars Arena

Fri, Sept. 28

Chicago, IL

United Center

Sat, Sept. 29

Cincinnati, OH

US Bank Arena

Mon, Oct. 1

Toronto, ON

Air Canada Centre

Tue, Oct. 2

Buffalo, NY

KeyBank Center

Thu, Oct. 4

Boston, MA

TD Garden

Fri, Oct. 5

Uncasville, CT

Mohegan Sun Arena

Sun, Oct. 7

Newark, NJ

Prudential Center

Thu, Oct. 11

Brooklyn, NY

Barclays Center

Sun, Oct. 14

Raleigh, NC

PNC Arena

Tue, Oct. 16

Charlotte, NC

Spectrum Center

Fri, Oct. 19

Miami, FL

American Airlines Arena

Sat, Oct. 20

Orlando, FL

Amway Arena

Tue, Oct. 23

Memphis, TN

FedEx Forum

Sun, Oct. 28

Nashville, TN

Bridgestone Arena

Tue, Oct. 30

New Orleans, LA

Smoothie King Center

Thu, Nov. 1

Dallas, TX

American Airlines Center

Fri, Nov. 2

Houston, TX

Toyota Center

Sun, Nov. 4

Kansas City, MO

Sprint Center

Tue, Nov. 6

Denver, CO

Pepsi Center

Fri, Nov. 9

Portland, OR

Moda Center

Sat, Nov. 10

Seattle, WA

Tacoma Dome

Fri, Nov. 16

San Jose, CA

SAP Center

Sat, Nov. 17

Sacramento, CA

Golden 1 Center

Sat, Nov. 20

Los Angeles, CA

The Forum

Sat, Nov. 24

Las Vegas, NV

MGM Grand

 

NICKIHNDRXX EUROPE TOUR DATES:

DATE

CITY

VENUE

Thu, Feb. 21

Munich, Germany

Olympiahalle

Fri, Feb. 22

Bratislava, Slovakia

Ondrej Nepela Arena

Sun, Feb. 24

Lodz, Poland

Atlas Arena

Mon, Feb. 25

Budapest, Hungary

Budapest Sportarena

Thu, Feb. 28

Berlin, Germany

Mercedes Benz Arena

Fri, Mar. 1

Copenhagen, Denmark

Royal Arena

Sun, Mar. 3

Oslo, Norway

Spektrum

Mon, Mar. 4

Stockholm, Sweden

Ericsson Globe

Wed, Mar. 6

Brussels, Belgium

Palais 12

Thu, Mar. 7

Paris, France

AccorHotels Arena

Sat, Mar. 9

Bordeaux, France

Metropole Arena

Mon, Mar. 11

London, UK

The O2

Thu, Mar. 14

Birmingham, UK

Arena Birmingham

Fri, Mar. 15

Dublin, Ireland

3Arena

Sun, Mar. 17

Glasgow, UK

SSE Hydro

Mon, Mar. 18

Manchester, UK

Manchester Arena

Wed, Mar. 20

Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg

Rockhal

Fri, Mar. 22

Frankfurt, Germany

Festhalle

Sat, Mar. 23

Cologne, Germany

Lanxess Arena

Mon, Mar. 25

Amsterdam, Holland

Ziggo Dome

Wed, Mar. 27

Zurich, Switzerland

Hallenstadion

Thu, Mar. 28

Geneva, Switzerland

Arena Geneva

