Nicki Minaj & Future Co-Headlining NICKIHNDRXX Tour

Nicki Minaj and Future are going on tour. Today (June 11), the A-list rapper announced they’re co-headling the NICKIHNDRXX Tour this fall with national and international dates.
The domestic leg, produced by Live Nation of the NickiHndrxx tour will kick off Friday, Sept. 21 in Baltimore at the Royal Farms Arena and then hit cities like Chicago, Boston, Los Angeles and Seattle before closing out on Saturday, Nov. 24 in Las Vegas at the MGM Grand.
The international portion will kick off next year, starting February 21 in Munich at the Olympiahalle and stop in cities like Stockholm, Paris and Berlin before concluding March 28 in Geneva, Switzerland at the Arena Geneva.
Tickets for the North American dates go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 15 at 10 am at LiveNation.com. But if you have Citi® credit card you will be able to purchase U.S. presale tickets beginning Tuesday, June 12 at 10 am local time until Thursday, June 14th at 10 pm via Citi’s Private Pass® program [www.citiprivatepass.com].
Future just curated and executive produced the Superfly Official Soundtrack Album, which is out now. Nicki Minaj’s latest album, Queen, is due out August 10.
Check out the NickiHndrxx tour schedule below.
NICKIHNDRXX NORTH AMERICA TOUR DATES:
|
DATE
|
CITY
|
VENUE
|
Fri, Sept. 21
|
Baltimore, MD
|
Royal Farms Arena
|
Sun, Sept. 23
|
Washington, DC
|
Capital One Arena
|
Wed, Sept. 26
|
Detroit, MI
|
Little Caesars Arena
|
Fri, Sept. 28
|
Chicago, IL
|
United Center
|
Sat, Sept. 29
|
Cincinnati, OH
|
US Bank Arena
|
Mon, Oct. 1
|
Toronto, ON
|
Air Canada Centre
|
Tue, Oct. 2
|
Buffalo, NY
|
KeyBank Center
|
Thu, Oct. 4
|
Boston, MA
|
TD Garden
|
Fri, Oct. 5
|
Uncasville, CT
|
Mohegan Sun Arena
|
Sun, Oct. 7
|
Newark, NJ
|
Prudential Center
|
Thu, Oct. 11
|
Brooklyn, NY
|
Barclays Center
|
Sun, Oct. 14
|
Raleigh, NC
|
PNC Arena
|
Tue, Oct. 16
|
Charlotte, NC
|
Spectrum Center
|
Fri, Oct. 19
|
Miami, FL
|
American Airlines Arena
|
Sat, Oct. 20
|
Orlando, FL
|
Amway Arena
|
Tue, Oct. 23
|
Memphis, TN
|
FedEx Forum
|
Sun, Oct. 28
|
Nashville, TN
|
Bridgestone Arena
|
Tue, Oct. 30
|
New Orleans, LA
|
Smoothie King Center
|
Thu, Nov. 1
|
Dallas, TX
|
American Airlines Center
|
Fri, Nov. 2
|
Houston, TX
|
Toyota Center
|
Sun, Nov. 4
|
Kansas City, MO
|
Sprint Center
|
Tue, Nov. 6
|
Denver, CO
|
Pepsi Center
|
Fri, Nov. 9
|
Portland, OR
|
Moda Center
|
Sat, Nov. 10
|
Seattle, WA
|
Tacoma Dome
|
Fri, Nov. 16
|
San Jose, CA
|
SAP Center
|
Sat, Nov. 17
|
Sacramento, CA
|
Golden 1 Center
|
Sat, Nov. 20
|
Los Angeles, CA
|
The Forum
|
Sat, Nov. 24
|
Las Vegas, NV
|
MGM Grand
NICKIHNDRXX EUROPE TOUR DATES:
|
DATE
|
CITY
|
VENUE
|
Thu, Feb. 21
|
Munich, Germany
|
Olympiahalle
|
Fri, Feb. 22
|
Bratislava, Slovakia
|
Ondrej Nepela Arena
|
Sun, Feb. 24
|
Lodz, Poland
|
Atlas Arena
|
Mon, Feb. 25
|
Budapest, Hungary
|
Budapest Sportarena
|
Thu, Feb. 28
|
Berlin, Germany
|
Mercedes Benz Arena
|
Fri, Mar. 1
|
Copenhagen, Denmark
|
Royal Arena
|
Sun, Mar. 3
|
Oslo, Norway
|
Spektrum
|
Mon, Mar. 4
|
Stockholm, Sweden
|
Ericsson Globe
|
Wed, Mar. 6
|
Brussels, Belgium
|
Palais 12
|
Thu, Mar. 7
|
Paris, France
|
AccorHotels Arena
|
Sat, Mar. 9
|
Bordeaux, France
|
Metropole Arena
|
Mon, Mar. 11
|
London, UK
|
The O2
|
Thu, Mar. 14
|
Birmingham, UK
|
Arena Birmingham
|
Fri, Mar. 15
|
Dublin, Ireland
|
3Arena
|
Sun, Mar. 17
|
Glasgow, UK
|
SSE Hydro
|
Mon, Mar. 18
|
Manchester, UK
|
Manchester Arena
|
Wed, Mar. 20
|
Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg
|
Rockhal
|
Fri, Mar. 22
|
Frankfurt, Germany
|
Festhalle
|
Sat, Mar. 23
|
Cologne, Germany
|
Lanxess Arena
|
Mon, Mar. 25
|
Amsterdam, Holland
|
Ziggo Dome
|
Wed, Mar. 27
|
Zurich, Switzerland
|
Hallenstadion
|
Thu, Mar. 28
|
Geneva, Switzerland
|
Arena Geneva
