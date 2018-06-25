Why Nicki Minaj’s BET Awards Performance Was Struggly

Headkrack loved everything about the BET Awards from the production to the performances. He did however have something to say about Nicki Minaj. Headkrack thought that she struggled through her performance.

Allegedly Nicki’s boobs have gotten bigger over time. Headkrack said it kind of looked like her back hurt. Nicki has some hits and she needed to rock them better. H.E.R. also delivered an amazing performance. Headkrack thinks this is a good time for good R&B and hip hop music.

