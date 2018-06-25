CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

XXXTentacion Memorial Info Released

Pay your final respects, respectfully.

178 reads
Leave a comment
XXXTentacion killed

Source: Miami Herald / Getty

A public memorial for slain rapper XXXTentacion will go down in Florida. Born Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, fans will have their chance to personally pay their respects on Wednesday, June 27 at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, FL.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

The arena is the home of the Florida Panthers. A flyer released by the family says the memorial will start at noon and end at 6 p.m.

RELATED: Why People Think XXXTentacion Faked His Death [EXCLUSIVE]

Worth noting is that cellular devices and cameras will not be allowed.

RELATED: XXXTentacion’s Mom Reveals He Had A Child On The Way, Fans Are Joyous And Skeptical

XXXTentacion was shot and killed a week ago in what’s increasingly looking like a premeditated murder.

RELATED: XXXTentacion Laced His Family With New Cribs Before Murder

RELATED: How XXXTentacion’s Murder Is Different From Other From Other Rappers [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2018

1 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2018

Continue reading XXXTentacion Memorial Info Released

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2018

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities we lost in 2018.

Photo: Getty

XXXTentacion Memorial Info Released was originally published on hiphopwired.com

XXXTentacion

comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close