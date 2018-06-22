Do you remember the Atari game system? After 20 years it will return better than ever. The new and improved game system will have enhanced graphics, stream social media apps and so much more.
Fans will also be able to play Donkey Kong, Combat and the controller will be smaller. Game designers might be able to play their own games as well. Headkrack also spoke about Pusha-T going on tour. The tour will begin in Denver and end in France.
RELATED: Pregnant Woman And Others Shot At Football Game In Dallas [VIDEO]
RELATED: Facebook Is Almost Ready To Finesse The Dating App Game
Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” Monday-Friday at 6am.
RELATED: Who Are Your Favorite Game Show Hosts? [EXCLUSIVE]
The Latest:
- Info About The Atari Relaunch [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Joseline Hernandez To Star In Her Own Reality TV Show
- Beyonce Alowishus Explains Her Ethnic Background [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Joe Jackson Hospitalized With Pancreatic Cancer
- ABC Greenlights “Roseanne” Spinoff —Without Roseanne Barr
- Rickey Smiley Talks About Some Of His Favorite Step Teams [EXCLUSIVE]
- Black Tony Selling Clothes Stolen From Burlington In A U-Haul Truck [EXCLUSIVE]
- Theories About Why K. Michelle Quit “Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood” [EXCLUSIVE]
- How Ski Mask The Slump God Is Stepping Up For XXXTentacion [EXCLUSIVE]
- Janet Jackson Credits Relationship With God In Fight Against Lifelong Depression