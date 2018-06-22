Info About The Atari Relaunch [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Do you remember the Atari game system? After 20 years it will return better than ever. The new and improved game system will have enhanced graphics, stream social media apps and so much more.

Fans will also be able to play Donkey Kong, Combat and the controller will be smaller. Game designers might be able to play their own games as well. Headkrack also spoke about Pusha-T going on tour. The tour will begin in Denver and end in France.

