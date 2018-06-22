Rickey Smiley Talks About Some Of His Favorite Step Teams [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley is so excited about the step show at Morehouse College. He mentioned that there is nothing like going to s step show in a sweaty gym. Rickey’s favorite part is watching all the Greeks stroll and have a good time.
He also spoke about the members of Alpha Phi Alpha and Kappa Alpha Psi delivering some smooth steps. Rickey loves to see the Omega Psi Phi chapter of Florida State University hop. He can’t wait for this show.
Rickey also spoke about this 67-year-old woman that did a drive by on her son for stealing her phone. The sad part is he didn’t have it and Headkrack mentioned there must have been something bad in it. Rickey painted a very vivid picture of a mother laying on the bed with different color panty and bra set with house shoes on.
Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
