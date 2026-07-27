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Shapiro Declares ‘LeBron James Day’ after move to 76ers

Shapiro Declares ‘LeBron James Day’ in Pennsylvania After Star’s Reported Move to 76ers

Published on July 27, 2026

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“LEBRON IS COMING TO PHILLY.”

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro moved quickly Friday to celebrate LeBron James’ reported arrival in Philadelphia, proclaiming July 24 as “LeBron James Day” across the Commonwealth after the NBA superstar agreed to join the 76ers

REPORT: LeBron James Signs with the Philadelphia 76ers

Gov. Josh Shapiro wasted no time to celebrate took to social media to announce his excitement in light of the announcement that LeBron James would be signing with the Philadelphia 76ers this season.

“By the power vested in me as the Governor of the great Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and a die-hard Sixers fan… I hereby proclaim today to be LEBRON JAMES DAY.” Shapiro posted on X.

According to ESPN, James signed with the 76ers for 2 Years/ $8 Million. One widely circulated report, cited by Yahoo Sports from Shams Charania’s remarks, stated that LeBron was taking the Sixers’ pitch “really seriously” after Brown’s arrival.

RELATED: Sixers Land Jaylen Brown in Blockbuster Deal With Celtics

Shapiro Declares ‘LeBron James Day’ in Pennsylvania After Star’s Reported Move to 76ers was originally published on rnbphilly.com

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