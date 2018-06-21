Rickey Smiley Shows Off His Diving Skills! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Rickey Smiley enjoys a day of driving his boat and swimming in the ocean. In this video we see him with family and friends just living his best life. He was diving off the boat into the water and showing off his hopping skills.
Rickey even gave us a nice stroll. Everyone seemed to have an amazing time filled with laughter and more. We can’t wait for the invite next time!
Rickey Smiley On The Water In Miami [PHOTOS]
8 photos Launch gallery
Rickey Smiley On The Water In Miami [PHOTOS]
1. Rickey Smiley On The Water In MiamiSource:Breakwind Ent. 1 of 8
2. Rickey Smiley On The Water In MiamiSource:Breakwind Ent. 2 of 8
3. Rickey Smiley On The Water In MiamiSource:Breakwind Ent. 3 of 8
4. Rickey Smiley On The Water In MiamiSource:Breakwind Ent. 4 of 8
5. Rickey Smiley On The Water In MiamiSource:Breakwind Ent. 5 of 8
6. Rickey Smiley On The Water In MiamiSource:Breakwind Ent. 6 of 8
7. Rickey Smiley On The Water In MiamiSource:Breakwind Ent. 7 of 8
8. Rickey Smiley On The Water In MiamiSource:Breakwind Ent. 8 of 8
