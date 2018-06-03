K. Michelle Attempts To Explain The Reasoning Behind Racist Roseanne Barr Tweets

Most of the world agrees that the cancellation of the rebooted Roseanne sitcom was justified and overdue after the comedienne posted a series of racist tweets likening Valerie Jarrett, former senior advisor to President Barack Obama, to an ape. However, a few celebrities have stepped forward to attempt to help offended viewers see reasoning behind Roseanne’s actions. Xscape singer Tiny recently shared with news outlet TMZ that she believes the ABC’s decision to cancel the show was drastic and perhaps the controversial star should’ve been given a second chance:

“I heard about [the controversy]. I don’t know exactly what she said.” “I mean, I think she should have been reprimanded, I don’t know. I don’t know about cancelling the show, there could have been a lot of other ways she could have been dealt with.”

Tiny shared that cancelling the show doesn’t only do a disservice to the star, but also cast and crew employed by the show:

“I feel like it hasn’t been that big as, you know, taking away someone’s show…that was a big thing that she said.” “I feel bad for [the show’s workers], now they’re out of a job.”

While Tiny may have a point, the cast and crew had to have some inkling of the risk they were potentially signing up for when signing on to join a show whose star has expressed troubling political and cultural views in the past.

But Tiny isn’t the only one sending some sympathy Roseanne’s way. Singer K. Michelle recently attempted to shed some light on Barr’s actions. The “More Issues Than Vogue” artist took some time on Twitter to share her own personal experiences with the effects of Ambien, the insomnia medication which Barr says she was under the influence of at the time she tweeted her insensitive remarks:

Y’all Roseanne was wrong as shit. But swear on everything I have to take ambien every night and for about a weak I was ordering food didn’t have a clue and woke up. I slept walk and I know someone who burned down the home — K. Michelle (@kmichelle) May 30, 2018

Ambien is serious. I call people randomly and everything — K. Michelle (@kmichelle) May 30, 2018

Imagine waking up to 3 different post mates order in in the morning. I had no clue. It’s dangerous because I opened the door. I don’t even remember what the delivery person looked like — K. Michelle (@kmichelle) May 30, 2018

So like I said ambien is a very strong drug and must only be used for sleep. — K. Michelle (@kmichelle) May 30, 2018

Fans were quick to remind the singer that Ambien doesn’t transform users into racists but it’s use may allow someone’s inner racist to surface if in fact those are truly their beliefs, medicated or not: