Are T.I.’s Kids Upset With Him? [EXCLUSIVE]

Gary With Da Tea is back and is serving up extra tea today! T.I. made headlines the other week after allegedly smacking a girls butt and getting very close to her on video. Recently he went to do interviews and his fans had some questions for him.

They asked about where his kids were and he mentioned that right now they aren’t rocking with him. His children are older now and possibly could see what he did. Gary spoke about how there are cameras everywhere and you need to watch what you do.

Tiny hasn’t spoken out about these events yet, but we will see what happens soon. PUMA is speaking out and making sure people understand that Jay-Z is the Creative Director and not the president. Gary made jokes about Blu Ivy being sad about her dad not being president.

