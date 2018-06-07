Is Beyonce Trying To Take Media Attention Off Of Kim Kardashian? [EXCLUSIVE]

Kim Kardashian went to go meet with President Donald Trump about prison reform and to get Alice Johnson released. Johnson was released from prison, but that same day Beyonce showed a picture of the twins. Gary With Da Tea believes the two are in competition and both are always trying to outdo the other.
The “On The Run Tour II” kicked off and that’s where fans saw pictures of Rumi and Sir. Gary also didn’t like the fact that Jay-Z showed a picture of him smoking weed in the bed and believes he doesn’t want to be with Beyonce anymore. Rickey Smiley and Da Brat mentioned that Gary is so messy and needs to stop.
