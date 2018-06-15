Tiffany Haddish Says Internet Speculation Was Right About Beyonce Biter

Actress Sanaa Lathan has been outed.

Tiffany Haddish has finally come clean that she is the actress that inspired the #whobitbeyonce Internet scandal a while back. Haddish, attended a party with Beyoncè and described as selfie the two took as Beyonce whispering in her ear to get her to stop from beating another guest’s ass. That guest, Haddish said, had been talking a little too intimately to Beyonce’s husband, Jay Z and then bit Beyoncè, we assume playfully.

Lathan was an early suspect, but denied the rumors.

I think it’s the most absurd thing I’ve ever been involved with,” Lathan Health magazine when she appeared on its June 2018 cover to promote Nappily Ever After, the upcoming Netflix movie she’s starring in.

“Thank God I’ve been in this business for 20 years and have had so many rumors about me. They used to devastate me in my 20s, but in order to survive in this business, you just have to let it roll. I adore Beyoncé. I would never do anything malicious like that—to her, or to anyone. It’s so bizarre. I thought it was the funniest thing ever that it was a news story. It’s so crazy.”

Later, Lathan said on Twitter that if she ever did bite Beyonce, it was a “love bite.” The BeyHive, though, has been lighting up Lathan’s Instagram.

After months of speculation wondering #WhoBitBeyoncé at a JAY-Z concert afterparty back in December, Tiffany Haddish has come clean. The actress, who started the scandal when she recalled her version of the events in an interview with GQ, claimed to The Hollywood Reporter that the culprit was one of social media’s first suspects, Love and Basketball star Sanaa Lathan.

“I’m super good friends with her stepmom and her dad [Stan, a producer-director], and they were mad at me,” the Girls Trip star said. “They were like, ‘Why would you do this to the family? You know, black actresses, you guys have to stick together, it’s so hard for you guys to get work as it is, why would you try to ruin her career?’ But I didn’t try to ruin her career. I never said her name!”

She continued, “I was just trying to say how Beyoncé kept me from goin’ to jail that night. I coulda just shut my whole career down.”