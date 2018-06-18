0 reads Leave a comment
Snapchat users are reporting that chart-topping rapper XXXtentacion was shot and is apparently lifeless after being robbed in Miami.
Witnesses are saying he had no pulse.
Here’s another angle of the scene. We will have more details as they become available.
XXXTentacion Shot In Miami, Reportedly Not Breathing was originally published on globalgrind.com
