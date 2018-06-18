XXXTentacion Shot In Miami, Reportedly Not Breathing

Snapchat users are reporting that chart-topping rapper XXXtentacion was shot and is apparently lifeless after being robbed in Miami.

Witnesses are saying he had no pulse.

Xxxtentacion just got Rob and shot and I think he’s dead pic.twitter.com/3u52lVRhvs — IongetTied (@Ndee93) June 18, 2018

Here’s another angle of the scene. We will have more details as they become available.

The Latest:

