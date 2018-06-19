In stunning news that has many scrambling for answers, XXXTentacion has been declared dead after being shot in South Florida on Monday (June 18). Across social media, Hip-Hop figures are reacting to the news as the murder of the 20-year-old rapper is sending shockwaves across the nation.

“This can’t be f*cking real bruh,” Denzel Curry tweeted when the news broke. His words echoed that of many in the Hip-Hop community, including J. Cole and many others. Because of XXXTentacion’s violent past and allegations of domestic abuse, some who commented were also not sympathetic in their reactions.

XXXTentacion’s final post on Instagram Live is haunting those mourning him, as he talks about how he wants to be remembered after death:

We’ve collected some of the comments from Twitter and shared them below and on the following pages.

wow RIP XXXtentacion.. wow💔 — sevn thomas (@SEVNTHOMAS) June 18, 2018

No This Can’t Be Real — $ki Mask (@THESLUMPGOD) June 18, 2018

😰Idk what to say, thoughts with the family, friends and fans of @xxxtentacion at this time 💔 — 7081 (@Tobjizzle) June 18, 2018

Prayers up for 🙏🏿 @xxxtentacion — juicy j (@therealjuicyj) June 18, 2018

This got me fucked up. RIP X. Enormous talent and limitless potential and a strong desire to be a better person. God bless his family, friends and fans. — J. Cole (@JColeNC) June 18, 2018

Condolences to family, friends and fans of @xxxtentacion — DJ Premier (@REALDJPREMIER) June 18, 2018

A message from #xxxtentacion before his death. He was only 20. pic.twitter.com/pyBfBURh4R — Big Boy (@BigBoy) June 18, 2018

—

Photo: Instagram

XXXTentacion’s Haunting Final Message + Reactions To His Death [VIDEO] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

