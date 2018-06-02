Spotify Says It Goofed On Removing R. Kelly & XXXTentacion’s Music

Spotify was hailed for making the bold statement in removing content from R. Kelly and XXXTentacion from its promoted playlists, prompting a cry of censorship and even rumored dissent amongst the company. This week, the streaming service’s CEO said they made a mistake in doing and intends on restoring XXXTentacion’s music but will keep Kelly’s tunes off the playlist shelves.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Variety writes:

Spotify reportedly rethought its controversial decision to ban certain artists from playlists based on their “hateful conduct” and moved to reinstate rapper XXXTentacion, but not another artist, R. Kelly. The initial announcement met with immediate backlash.

“We rolled this out wrong and could have done a much better job,” said Ek on Thursday night on stage at the Code Conference in a keynote Q&A.

Ek, who took personal responsibility for the botched rollout, deemed the policy too ambiguous and open to interpretation. But asked by Variety whether the policy was no longer in effect, he made it clear it was still up on the company’s website, though subject to future iterations.

He also made clear that Spotify never had any intention of targeting any one particular artist. “The whole goal with this was to make sure that we didn’t have hate speech,” said Ek. “It was never about punishing one individual artist or even naming one individual artist.”

The outlet adds that while Ek seemed to acknowledge the division at the comment, he hammered down saying that Spotify is electing to handle the matter eternally.

The Latest:

Fantastic Sail Away Party, Featuring R. Kelly and Legends of Hip Hop: Straight Outta Compton Edition 27 photos Launch gallery Fantastic Sail Away Party, Featuring R. Kelly and Legends of Hip Hop: Straight Outta Compton Edition 1. Fantastic Sail Away Party, Featuring R. Kelly and Legends of Hip Hop: Straight Outta Compton Edition 1 of 27 2. Fantastic Sail Away Party, Featuring R. Kelly and Legends of Hip Hop: Straight Outta Compton Edition 2 of 27 3. Fantastic Sail Away Party, Featuring R. Kelly and Legends of Hip Hop: Straight Outta Compton Edition 3 of 27 4. Fantastic Sail Away Party, Featuring R. Kelly and Legends of Hip Hop: Straight Outta Compton Edition 4 of 27 5. Fantastic Sail Away Party, Featuring R. Kelly and Legends of Hip Hop: Straight Outta Compton Edition 5 of 27 6. Fantastic Sail Away Party, Featuring R. Kelly and Legends of Hip Hop: Straight Outta Compton Edition 6 of 27 7. Fantastic Sail Away Party, Featuring R. Kelly and Legends of Hip Hop: Straight Outta Compton Edition 7 of 27 8. Fantastic Sail Away Party, Featuring R. Kelly and Legends of Hip Hop: Straight Outta Compton Edition 8 of 27 9. Fantastic Sail Away Party, Featuring R. Kelly and Legends of Hip Hop: Straight Outta Compton Edition 9 of 27 10. Fantastic Sail Away Party, Featuring R. Kelly and Legends of Hip Hop: Straight Outta Compton Edition 10 of 27 11. Fantastic Sail Away Party, Featuring R. Kelly and Legends of Hip Hop: Straight Outta Compton Edition 11 of 27 12. Fantastic Sail Away Party, Featuring R. Kelly and Legends of Hip Hop: Straight Outta Compton Edition 12 of 27 13. Fantastic Sail Away Party, Featuring R. Kelly and Legends of Hip Hop: Straight Outta Compton Edition 13 of 27 14. Fantastic Sail Away Party, Featuring R. Kelly and Legends of Hip Hop: Straight Outta Compton Edition 14 of 27 15. Fantastic Sail Away Party, Featuring R. Kelly and Legends of Hip Hop: Straight Outta Compton Edition 15 of 27 16. Fantastic Sail Away Party, Featuring R. Kelly and Legends of Hip Hop: Straight Outta Compton Edition 16 of 27 17. Fantastic Sail Away Party, Featuring R. Kelly and Legends of Hip Hop: Straight Outta Compton Edition 17 of 27 18. Fantastic Sail Away Party, Featuring R. Kelly and Legends of Hip Hop: Straight Outta Compton Edition 18 of 27 19. Fantastic Sail Away Party, Featuring R. Kelly and Legends of Hip Hop: Straight Outta Compton Edition 19 of 27 20. Fantastic Sail Away Party, Featuring R. Kelly and Legends of Hip Hop: Straight Outta Compton Edition 20 of 27 21. Fantastic Sail Away Party, Featuring R. Kelly and Legends of Hip Hop: Straight Outta Compton Edition 21 of 27 22. Fantastic Sail Away Party, Featuring R. Kelly and Legends of Hip Hop: Straight Outta Compton Edition 22 of 27 23. Fantastic Sail Away Party, Featuring R. Kelly and Legends of Hip Hop: Straight Outta Compton Edition 23 of 27 24. Fantastic Sail Away Party, Featuring R. Kelly and Legends of Hip Hop: Straight Outta Compton EditionFantastic Sail Away Party, Featuring R. Kelly and Legends of Hip Hop: Straight Outta Compton Edition 24 of 27 25. Fantastic Sail Away Party, Featuring R. Kelly and Legends of Hip Hop: Straight Outta Compton Edition 25 of 27 26. Fantastic Sail Away Party, Featuring R. Kelly and Legends of Hip Hop: Straight Outta Compton Edition 26 of 27 27. Fantastic Sail Away Party, Featuring R. Kelly and Legends of Hip Hop: Straight Outta Compton Edition 27 of 27 Skip ad Continue reading Spotify Says It Goofed On Removing R. Kelly & XXXTentacion’s Music Fantastic Sail Away Party, Featuring R. Kelly and Legends of Hip Hop: Straight Outta Compton Edition

—

Photo: Getty

Spotify Says It Goofed On Removing R. Kelly & XXXTentacion’s Music was originally published on hiphopwired.com