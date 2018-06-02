Spotify was hailed for making the bold statement in removing content from R. Kelly and XXXTentacion from its promoted playlists, prompting a cry of censorship and even rumored dissent amongst the company. This week, the streaming service’s CEO said they made a mistake in doing and intends on restoring XXXTentacion’s music but will keep Kelly’s tunes off the playlist shelves.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Variety writes:
Spotify reportedly rethought its controversial decision to ban certain artists from playlists based on their “hateful conduct” and moved to reinstate rapper XXXTentacion, but not another artist, R. Kelly. The initial announcement met with immediate backlash.
“We rolled this out wrong and could have done a much better job,” said Ek on Thursday night on stage at the Code Conference in a keynote Q&A.
Ek, who took personal responsibility for the botched rollout, deemed the policy too ambiguous and open to interpretation. But asked by Variety whether the policy was no longer in effect, he made it clear it was still up on the company’s website, though subject to future iterations.
He also made clear that Spotify never had any intention of targeting any one particular artist. “The whole goal with this was to make sure that we didn’t have hate speech,” said Ek. “It was never about punishing one individual artist or even naming one individual artist.”
The outlet adds that while Ek seemed to acknowledge the division at the comment, he hammered down saying that Spotify is electing to handle the matter eternally.
The Latest:
- Spotify Says It Goofed On Removing R. Kelly & XXXTentacion’s Music
- How J.R. Smith Proved Sports Is 90% Mental [EXCLUSIVE]
- Black Tony Misses Work To Do Something Fantastical [EXCLUSIVE]
- Is Jesse Williams’ New Girlfriend Taylor Rooks Just A Decoy? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Why People Were Upset With Chadwick Boseman [EXCLUSIVE]
Fantastic Sail Away Party, Featuring R. Kelly and Legends of Hip Hop: Straight Outta Compton Edition
Fantastic Sail Away Party, Featuring R. Kelly and Legends of Hip Hop: Straight Outta Compton Edition
1. Fantastic Sail Away Party, Featuring R. Kelly and Legends of Hip Hop: Straight Outta Compton Edition1 of 27
2. Fantastic Sail Away Party, Featuring R. Kelly and Legends of Hip Hop: Straight Outta Compton Edition2 of 27
3. Fantastic Sail Away Party, Featuring R. Kelly and Legends of Hip Hop: Straight Outta Compton Edition3 of 27
4. Fantastic Sail Away Party, Featuring R. Kelly and Legends of Hip Hop: Straight Outta Compton Edition4 of 27
5. Fantastic Sail Away Party, Featuring R. Kelly and Legends of Hip Hop: Straight Outta Compton Edition5 of 27
6. Fantastic Sail Away Party, Featuring R. Kelly and Legends of Hip Hop: Straight Outta Compton Edition6 of 27
7. Fantastic Sail Away Party, Featuring R. Kelly and Legends of Hip Hop: Straight Outta Compton Edition7 of 27
8. Fantastic Sail Away Party, Featuring R. Kelly and Legends of Hip Hop: Straight Outta Compton Edition8 of 27
9. Fantastic Sail Away Party, Featuring R. Kelly and Legends of Hip Hop: Straight Outta Compton Edition9 of 27
10. Fantastic Sail Away Party, Featuring R. Kelly and Legends of Hip Hop: Straight Outta Compton Edition10 of 27
11. Fantastic Sail Away Party, Featuring R. Kelly and Legends of Hip Hop: Straight Outta Compton Edition11 of 27
12. Fantastic Sail Away Party, Featuring R. Kelly and Legends of Hip Hop: Straight Outta Compton Edition12 of 27
13. Fantastic Sail Away Party, Featuring R. Kelly and Legends of Hip Hop: Straight Outta Compton Edition13 of 27
14. Fantastic Sail Away Party, Featuring R. Kelly and Legends of Hip Hop: Straight Outta Compton Edition14 of 27
15. Fantastic Sail Away Party, Featuring R. Kelly and Legends of Hip Hop: Straight Outta Compton Edition15 of 27
16. Fantastic Sail Away Party, Featuring R. Kelly and Legends of Hip Hop: Straight Outta Compton Edition16 of 27
17. Fantastic Sail Away Party, Featuring R. Kelly and Legends of Hip Hop: Straight Outta Compton Edition17 of 27
18. Fantastic Sail Away Party, Featuring R. Kelly and Legends of Hip Hop: Straight Outta Compton Edition18 of 27
19. Fantastic Sail Away Party, Featuring R. Kelly and Legends of Hip Hop: Straight Outta Compton Edition19 of 27
20. Fantastic Sail Away Party, Featuring R. Kelly and Legends of Hip Hop: Straight Outta Compton Edition20 of 27
21. Fantastic Sail Away Party, Featuring R. Kelly and Legends of Hip Hop: Straight Outta Compton Edition21 of 27
22. Fantastic Sail Away Party, Featuring R. Kelly and Legends of Hip Hop: Straight Outta Compton Edition22 of 27
23. Fantastic Sail Away Party, Featuring R. Kelly and Legends of Hip Hop: Straight Outta Compton Edition23 of 27
24. Fantastic Sail Away Party, Featuring R. Kelly and Legends of Hip Hop: Straight Outta Compton EditionFantastic Sail Away Party, Featuring R. Kelly and Legends of Hip Hop: Straight Outta Compton Edition24 of 27
25. Fantastic Sail Away Party, Featuring R. Kelly and Legends of Hip Hop: Straight Outta Compton Edition25 of 27
26. Fantastic Sail Away Party, Featuring R. Kelly and Legends of Hip Hop: Straight Outta Compton Edition26 of 27
27. Fantastic Sail Away Party, Featuring R. Kelly and Legends of Hip Hop: Straight Outta Compton Edition27 of 27
Timeline Of R. Kelly’s Sexual Assault Accusations
Timeline Of R. Kelly’s Sexual Assault Accusations
1. 1994: R. Kelly Marries Aaliyah1 of 11
2. 1996: Tiffany Hawkins Eues R. Kelly For Alleged Sexual Misconduct2 of 11
3. 2000: Chicago Police Open An Investigation3 of 11
4. 2001: Tracy Sampson Sues R. Kelly For Alleged Sexual Assault And Harrasment4 of 11
5. 2002: Patrice Jones Sues R. Kelly After He Allegedly Got Her Pregnant5 of 11
6. 2003: Florida Police Charge R. Kelly With Child Pornography6 of 11
7. 2003: The Girl In The 2002 Sex Tape Was 147 of 11
8. 2008: R. Kelly Wins His Illinois Trial8 of 11
9. 2017: Mississippi Sheriff Sues R. Kelly9 of 11
10. 2017: R. Kelly Accused Of Holding Women Hostage In His Home10 of 11
11. 2018: Unnamed Woman Accuses R. Kelly Of Giving Her An STI11 of 11
—
Photo: Getty
Spotify Says It Goofed On Removing R. Kelly & XXXTentacion’s Music was originally published on hiphopwired.com